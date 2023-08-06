Taylor Swift mania continues in Inglewood: Day 3

Saturday marked Day 3 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Swifties line up early in the morning outside SoFi for a chance to buy Taylor Swift merchandise, starting at noon. For fans who had already seen the show, many said the pop icon did not disappoint.

"I almost cried walking into the stadium because the energy was so incredible," said Katherine Naudé, a concert-goer and Los Angeles resident. "We made memories that will last a lifetime!"

The Metro is encouraging fans to take public transportation to avoid long lines of traffic. There are additional buses and train services offered on show nights.

Stadium officials are reminding fans that those without tickets should not come to the already crowded area.

The performances will continue until Wednesday.