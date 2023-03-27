Taylor Swift fans take Ticketmaster to court

Taylor Swift fans head to court on Monday with their first hearing in the Ticketmaster lawsuit.

The fans are accusing the company of intentionally misleading them when the star released tickets for her "Eras" tour in November.

The fans suing Ticketmaster claim the company is a monopoly, owning 70% of the market, and they feel the company takes advantage of fans who want to go see their favorite singers in concert.

More than 2 dozen Swifties filed a class action lawsuit over botched ticket sales.

"These are really just families who have kids and tried hard and followed all the rules to try and purchase tickets and in most cases they were unable to purchase any or if they did, they paid such an exorbitant price, that it violates the antitrust provisions of the laws that were enacted by our country," said Jennifer Kinder, plaintiff's attorney.

Congress and the Department of Justice are now looking into issue of ticket sales and called in the president and CFO of Live Nation, who owns Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster put out a statement a couple of months ago saying that there was an extraordinarily high demand for Taylor Swift's tour and they say some of the problems with sales were due to robots, scalpers and the secondary market.