Taylor Swift becomes first artist to have 5 shows at SoFi Stadium

After an unprecedented demand for tickets, popstar Taylor Swift has added two more shows to the Los Angeles leg of her "The Eras Tour."

She is the first artist to have five shows at the SoFi Stadium.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage) Kevin Kane

The new shows will be on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, 2023. The first performance will feature HAIM and Gracie Abrams. On Aug. 9, HAIM will make an encore performance along with artist GAYLE.

The original dates of the tour were from Aug. 3-5. Public sales for tickets will begin on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Those shows will feature a similar cast of supporting acts, with the addition of artist OWENN.

This is Swift's first tour in five years. Its announcement comes off the heels of her Oct. 21 release of "Midnights," which quickly soared to the top of the sales charts. She also made history by claiming all 10 of the top spots on Billboard's "Hot 100" song chart, with the track "Anti-Hero" taking the top spot.