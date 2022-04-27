Tattoo removal program helps former gang members erase painful memories of the past

A hospital in the Inland Empire is helping former gang members erase the painful memories of the past. In January, Loma Linda University started a free, tattoo removal program.

"Yes, I was a bad guy, and yes I did some bad things," said 34-year-old patient David Loya who grew up in a loving family in the suburbs of Fontana.

Loya says at an early age, he chose the wrong friends and spent his adolescent years in and out of a juvenile detention center. At age 18, he got his first prison tattoo.

"I decided to tat my face up because I knew when I did that, there was no turning back," Loya said.

At age 27, he was buried deep in the gang life, fighting attempted murder charges.

Loya says it was that moment while he was facing life in prison that he became determined to get out of the that lifestyle.

"My life kind of flashed before my eyes. My past, and especially my future. Because now I'm like, 'wow, my parents that love me, I'm never going to see them again.'"

Two years later, Loya got out of prison. The gang life tried to suck him back in, but he checked himself into a Christian men's home. He eventually got a job at a non-profit, but he says his clients wouldn't give him a chance.

"It was difficult for them to receive me because of my tattoos," Loya said.

He looked into tattoo removal services but the price was way out of reach. Then he heard about a new tattoo removal program at Loma Linda University Health.

"The laser itself like little rubber bands that are shooting on the skin in order to break down the actual pigment that's there to lighten and remove the tattoo itself," said Dr. Sigrid Burrus, an assistant professor of surgery at LLU Health.

The program is funded by several grants, so it's free to the community. 40 patients have started the process so far.

Loya has been to three out of the six laser sessions.

"It hurts... but it's worth it," he said.

Loya says that every session helps the reminders of his past fade away. He says he is so excited to see that his outer appearance is starting to match his inner self. A changed man, working to improve not just himself, but others in similar shoes.

"Now it's time for me to help people transition from prison, and I can relate because I transitioned from prison," said Loya. "It was hard for me to get a job. But now that I got a job, I can help people."