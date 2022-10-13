Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years.

Taste of Soul will be broadcasted live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.

All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose.

Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by families, politicians and celebrities alike.

"In my mind, I was saying 'We need something in our community that allows our people to come out and enjoy each other,'" Bakewell said.

Bakewell envisioned a huge block party but faced a bit of pushback because of gangs potentially causing trouble during the event.

(credit: Kandiss Crone/CBS2)

"No, that's the wrong mindset," he said. "Gang members are our children. That's our grandchildren. That's our nieces and our nephews. We want them to come out and we want their parents to come. Nobody's going to create any trouble because they are respectful of everybody who's there."

Early on, getting permits for the festival was an uphill battle.

"It's such an easy thing to do," Bakewell said. "People do it all the time in their communities but for whatever reason, it's something that people made us believe is taboo in our community. You can't get together in large numbers. It's a little threatening. No, it's not."

Bakewell disagreed with the naysayers and called Crenshaw Boulevard the "Mecca of Black business."

"Crenshaw Boulevard is the Mecca of Black business," he said. "If we can't enjoy our community, where can we do it?"

One of the biggest draws, if not the star of Taste of Soul, is the food.

"We cook better than anybody on the planet," said Bakewell. "Fried fish, catfish, gumbo — these are things we not only invented but we do very well every day."

The event also has four stages, including one for children, another for today's hitmakers and a gospel stage.

"We have a whole assortment of gospel choirs that is just gonna rock it all day long," said Bakewell.

Every year, the crowd has grown. In 2019, it swelled to 300,000. Bakewell said that from the stage the crowd seems to go as far as your eye can see.

"This event is the community's event," he said. "It's our home but everybody's welcome."

