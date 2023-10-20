Taste of Soul Family Festival returns to Leimert Park for its 18th year

After nearly three year delay, Taste of Soul returns with a flourish

After nearly three year delay, Taste of Soul returns with a flourish

California's largest outdoor street festival is returning to Leimert Mark this Saturday.

Taste of Soul is described by its founder as a party with a purpose. A day-long celebration of culture, food and fun along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard. The brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr., Taste of Soul started in 2005, when some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by families, politicians and celebrities alike, becoming California's largest street party.

"In my mind, I was saying 'We need something in our community that allows our people to come out and enjoy each other,'" Bakewell said.

On Saturday, Crenshaw Boulevard was packed with vendors and attendees taking advantage of the first event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakewell envisioned a huge block party but faced a bit of pushback because of gangs potentially causing trouble during the event.

"No, that's the wrong mindset," he said. "Gang members are our children. That's our grandchildren. That's our nieces and our nephews. We want them to come out and we want their parents to come. Nobody's going to create any trouble because they are respectful of everybody who's there."

Early on, getting permits for the festival was an uphill battle.

"It's such an easy thing to do," Bakewell said. "People do it all the time in their communities but for whatever reason, it's something that people made us believe is taboo in our community. You can't get together in large numbers. It's a little threatening. No, it's not."

Bakewell disagreed with the naysayers and called Crenshaw Boulevard the "Mecca of Black business."

"Crenshaw Boulevard is the Mecca of Black business," he said. "If we can't enjoy our community, where can we do it?"

Food is one of the biggest draws, if not the star of Taste of Soul.

"We cook better than anybody on the planet," said Bakewell. "Fried fish, catfish, gumbo — these are things we not only invented but we do very well every day."

The event houses over 300 vendors and features four stages, including one for children, another for today's hitmakers and a gospel stage.

"We have a whole assortment of gospel choirs that is just gonna rock it all day long," said Bakewell.

Every year, the crowd has grown. In 2019, it swelled to 300,000. Bakewell said that from the stage the crowd seems to go as far as your eye can see.

"This event is the community's event," he said. "It's our home but everybody's welcome."

Actress Tiffany Haddish will be this year's celebrity chair.