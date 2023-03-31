Tarzana garage explosion hospitalizes 2 people; drug lab suspected

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected drug-lab explosion blew up a garage in Tarzana Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at a detached garage in an alley on the 18800 block of Redwing Street in Tarzana at 10:56 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The garage had "obvious signs of an explosion," according to the department, and the fire reportedly "blew itself out."

A 26-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition. Both had burns to about 30 percent of their bodies.

Evidence of a possible butane "honey-oil" lab was found, a process to extract concentrated THC from cannabis.

"It's amateurs who think they know how to handle these chemicals, and they were probably taught just some very basic procedures on how to extract the THC, but they don't realize how flammable, how dangerous the chemicals are," said L.A. IMPACT Detective Cecil Mangrum.