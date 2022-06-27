Takeovers hit streets of Compton overnight

A growing trend continued to plague the streets of Compton overnight, as hundreds of spectators and dozens of vehicles flooded intersections for illegal street takeovers.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station, there were several takeovers in multiple locations, including at Central Avenue and Caldwell Street.

Footage from the scene showed much of the same -- dangerous driving that included doughnuts and burnouts with spectators standing in the middle of the intersection, fireworks and laser pointers and blocked traffic.

Authorities also disclosed that despite initial reports of a beating, which left one man lying unconscious in the street, they did not learn of any such incident or any injuries resulting from the incidents.

They continued to note that deputies and Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to break up several takeovers before they were able to begin.

No arrests were made at any of the locations.