Take a look at these inexpensive Mother's Day gift ideas

From roses to peonies, the price of flowers has skyrocketed making Mother's Day a bit more expensive than usual.

"They could have doubled to tripled in price, depending on which you select," said florist Sandra Chahayed.

Despite the higher prices, Chahayed, who owns Floral Expressions by Sandra, said that those looking to get something special for their mothers can still save money by going for the more affordable blooms.

"Daises and carnations last long, they are budget-friendly and they are beautiful as well," she said.

She also suggests adding more filler to bulk up an arrangement.

"If you want the big arrangement but don't want to spend the high price bring in your own vase," Chahayed said.

Similar to flowers, jewelry prices are also up to 35% to 40%.

Despite inflation, Mother's Day spending is expected to break records. According to the National Retail Federation Americans will spend an estimated $31.7 billion for their mom's special day, an increase of $3.6 billion from last year, and an average of $250 spent per customer.

But according to Jeanette Pavini, the author of The Joy of Savings, last-minute shoppers will find deals — both online and in-store.

"There will be gifts with purchase for a lot of perfumes and cosmetics," she said.

She also recommends taking advantage of trade schools if grateful kids want to pamper their moms. But if people are looking for something from the heart, Pavini has the perfect gift.

"Buying a little journal, and in this journal, you fill it with all of your favorite poems, thoughts and memories," she said. "I have done this so many times and it costs under $10.

And of course, there is one gift that costs nothing.

"I just want my kids to be healthy and happy," said great grandmother Vivian Heiserman. "They're the gift."