Tailor shop employees pepper sprayed by upset customer in DTLA

The owners of a small business were pepper sprayed by a distraught customer in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday. The Los Angeles Police Department said at least four people were possibly attacked.

Anna Rodriguez said she along with workers at Orellanas Tailor Shop on E. 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles were pepper sprayed by the unknown customer.

"The customer said he was mad because his pants had a stain on them, but when the owners said that wasn't true he pepper sprayed them," said Anna Rodriguez, one of the victims.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which LAPD officers are now investigating.

According to LAPD, the call came in at approximately 10:43 a.m. Wednesday when a female was pepper sprayed by a man who then fled the scene. It is possible that four people were attacked by the suspect, police added.

The suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.