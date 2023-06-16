Taco vendors on edge after rash of robberies in South LA

A rash of robberies in South Los Angeles targeting taco vendors has many business owners on edge.

Edgar Duran walked into a robbery in progress when he went to buy tacos from the vendor in front of his appliance store just before 10:30 p.m.

"I am very scared, really" said Duran. "He put like (a gun cocking motion) and said 'Give me your wallet.' "

Duran has been recovering from a recent stroke, so he fumbled to get his wallet out of his back pocket when one of the two armed suspects demanded money along Machester and Town Avenues.

"My wallet fell down and the other guy said 'Oh, let's go,'" said Duran.

But not before the other suspect had taken cash from Oscar Lozano, the taco vendor.

"He just pointed at me and at that point, at gunpoint, what else can you do," said Lozano.

Lozano said he's been robbed twice in the past month. He's the latest victim in a rash of taco vendor robberies in South LA. The Los Angeles Police Department said since May 1, they've had eight cases, including one where a suspect held a gun to the back of an employee's head and slammed him into the truck as he demanded money. The suspect wasn't happy and wanted more, so he then pistol-whipped another employee before taking off with their cash.

The lead detective investigating the robberies said the vendor are targeted routinely because they deal with cash, sometimes lots of it. Another reason is that they operate late at night in areas that are not well-lit.

"For people to come armed and take away while they're working, they're just making money to support their families," said Lozano. "It's not fair you know."

Detectives said that based on the descriptions they've gotten so far, they believe there are at least six different groups operating in the area. They've warned vendors and asked them to be vigilant and to call the police if they see suspicious people.

"Right here, the area is very dangerous," said Duran. "Really very, very dangerous."