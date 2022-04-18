Watch CBS News

Taco Bell brings back beloved Mexican Pizza

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS Los Angeles

Taco Bell is bringing back a beloved favorite - the Mexican Pizza.

"You finally did it," the Irvine-based food chain wrote on Twitter. "The Mexican Pizza is coming back 5/19 because of all of you." 

The fast-food chain also announced that people could tweet using both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from singer Doja Cat.

During her Coachella performance, Doja Cat exclaimed, "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!"

The pizza is set to return on May 19.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 3:18 PM

