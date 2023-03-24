Taco Bell and Yeastie Boys offering free breakfast in Los Angeles

Taco Bell and the popular LA Yeastie Boys are working together for an exclusive breakfast food menu this weekend in Los Angeles. They will be handing out their special food items for FREE from a food truck in select locations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The six-item menu will combine "Taco Bell's unique flavors" with "Yeastie Boys' signature spreads and freshly-baked bagels," according to Taco Bell.

Taco Bell

The Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Breakfast Menu includes:

Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap: Fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys' signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar

Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito: Fresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, melty cheese and crispy hash brown served with a side of breakfast salsa

Everything Breakfast Quesadilla: Fresh scrambled eggs, double smoked bacon, scallion cream cheese, melty three-cheese blend, Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning and toasted cheddar on the outside

Cinnamon Twist Bagel Sando: Toasted bagel with Mexican-spiced cream cheese and Cinnamon Twists

Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (Classic or Fire!) Classic: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, jalapeño-Everything aioli with grilled cheese on the outside Fire!: Choice of bagel, over-easy egg, bacon, Fire!-Everything aioli with grilled cheese and jalapeño on the outside

Bell Bagel & Saucy Schmear Toasted bagel , choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning Vegan Fire! cream cheese spread available

, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning Vegan Fire! cream cheese spread available Toasted bagel, choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning

choice of Mild! Hot! or Fire! cream cheese and choice to add Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys Everything Seasoning Vegan Fire! cream cheese spread available

Get ready to pull up. Taste our collab with @yeastiebagels taking over Los Angeles this weekend on 3/24 through 3/26. pic.twitter.com/G47cC8sGeb — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 20, 2023