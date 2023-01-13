Watch CBS News
Local News

Tackling the homeless crisis in Venice

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Tackling the homeless crisis in Venice
Tackling the homeless crisis in Venice 01:30

On Friday, January 13th, Mayor Karen Bass joined community members to discuss a new safe initiative aimed to bring homeless people off the streets along with preventing those encampments from returning.

The city has been working with nonprofit partners who have been providing services to the homeless called "The Inside Safe Initiative."

Over the past several weeks, they were able to move 96 people off the streets and into temporary housing.

There are still over 1,000 people who still need help and the mayor said this is just the start.

"We don't want to hide them, we don't just want to send them from one neighborhood to another. We want to get them housed immediately and we want to provide them with the services that they need," Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass said she is also starting to work with other state and county leaders to help tackle the problem and come up with a plan.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.