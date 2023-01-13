Tackling the homeless crisis in Venice

On Friday, January 13th, Mayor Karen Bass joined community members to discuss a new safe initiative aimed to bring homeless people off the streets along with preventing those encampments from returning.

The city has been working with nonprofit partners who have been providing services to the homeless called "The Inside Safe Initiative."

Over the past several weeks, they were able to move 96 people off the streets and into temporary housing.

There are still over 1,000 people who still need help and the mayor said this is just the start.

"We don't want to hide them, we don't just want to send them from one neighborhood to another. We want to get them housed immediately and we want to provide them with the services that they need," Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass said she is also starting to work with other state and county leaders to help tackle the problem and come up with a plan.

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Traci Park are meeting with people in Venice to talk about their “Inside Safe” initiative to combat homelessness. #KCALNews @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/8DH9t9Det6 — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) January 13, 2023