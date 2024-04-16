SWAT team surrounds home in Newport Beach after shots fired

Police are surrounding a home in a gated community in Newport Beach after a possible home invasion Tuesday morning.

Newport Beach Fire Department and Newport Police Department responded around 4:45 a.m. to the home on Vista Luci in the Pelican Hill area for reports of shots being fired.

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.

SWAT Team outside home in Newport Beach gated community SkyCAL

SkyCAL flew over the scene around 7 a.m. and could see SWAT officers outside the home.

No other details were given about the incident, but it appears at least one other suspect is inside the home.

Both directions of Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park is closed due to police activity.