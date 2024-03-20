Watch CBS News
SWAT rips side off an RV in search for a barricaded suspect in Northridge

By Julie Sharp

Police and SWAT teams surround a suspect on a Northridge street who is wanted for a weapons charge
Police and SWAT teams surrounded a suspect Tuesday afternoon wanted for a weapons charge at a Northridge street where RVs are parked and after three and a half hours, a BearCat SWAT vehicle began dismantling an RV. 

Police arrived at Corbin Avenue and Prairie Street around 11 a.m. and continued an hours long standoff. The BearCat SWAT vehicle with a front attachment ripped open the RV around 2:30 p.m. and belongings began spilling out of the exposed side as police searched the RV.

With SKYCal overhead, a team of officers could be seen with rakes, combing through debris in efforts to further search the RV.

Officers ended their search of the RV, and did not find a suspect. 

bearcaat.jpg
An LAPD BearCat is used to rip open an RV where a barricaded suspect is thought to be hiding out.  KCALNews
swat-debris.jpg
Officers use rakes to sift through debris inside an RV in efforts to find a barricaded suspect, thought to be inside the RV. KCALNews
