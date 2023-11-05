SUV plows into crowd in front of Santa Clarita bar: 'A lot of people were getting knocked down'

A car plowed into a crowd in Santa Clarita in a frightening incident caught on video that left a number of people with injuries.

The incident unfolded just before 2 a.m. Sunday outside of the Black and Blue Restaurant in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive. There, a driver of a white SUV made at least one doughnut before attempting a second and colliding into a crowd.

"The driver decided to do some doughnuts in a white-looking SUV. She did one turnover around where it pretty much wasn't too successful. I guess she did another and that one actually made impact. It luckily did not hit too many people but a lot of people were getting knocked down," a witness said.

No one was seriously hurt; however, there were people who required treatment at the scene.

After the impact, the driver of the SUV allegedly fled, leaving behind a bumper and a license plate. That resulted in investigators being able to make two arrests relatively quickly.

Both women were arrested on suspicion of a DUI crash and could face additional charges once investigators complete their probe, authorities said.