Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

SUV plows into crowd in front of Santa Clarita bar: 'A lot of people were getting knocked down'

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A car plowed into a crowd in Santa Clarita in a frightening incident caught on video that left a number of people with injuries. 

The incident unfolded just before 2 a.m. Sunday outside of the Black and Blue Restaurant in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive. There, a driver of a white SUV made at least one doughnut before attempting a second and colliding into a crowd. 

"The driver decided to do some doughnuts in a white-looking SUV. She did one turnover around where it pretty much wasn't too successful. I guess she did another and that one actually made impact. It luckily did not hit too many people but a lot of people were getting knocked down," a witness said. 

No one was seriously hurt; however, there were people who required treatment at the scene. 

After the impact, the driver of the SUV allegedly fled, leaving behind a bumper and a license plate. That resulted in investigators being able to make two arrests relatively quickly. 

Both women were arrested on suspicion of a DUI crash and could face additional charges once investigators complete their probe, authorities said.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 6:37 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.