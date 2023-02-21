Suspicious package prompts LAX cargo facility evacuation
A suspicious package at a Swissport cargo facility at Los Angeles International Airport prompted a brief evacuation Tuesday morning. Airport operations were not affected.
LAX confirmed a suspicious package was being investigated about 6:30 a.m.
The facility, located at 5781 West Imperial Highway, was evacuated.
Bomb squad and K9 personnel responded to the scene.
The incident was not affecting the airport, LAX officials said.
The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.
