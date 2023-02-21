Watch CBS News
Local

Suspicious package prompts LAX cargo facility evacuation

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live
swissport-cargo-lax.png
A suspicious package at a Swissport cargo facility at Los Angeles International Airport prompted an evacuation Tuesday morning. Airport operations were not affected. KCAL News

A suspicious package at a Swissport cargo facility at Los Angeles International Airport prompted a brief evacuation Tuesday morning. Airport operations were not affected.

LAX confirmed a suspicious package was being investigated about 6:30 a.m.

The facility, located at 5781 West Imperial Highway, was evacuated.

Bomb squad and K9 personnel responded to the scene.

The incident was not affecting the airport, LAX officials said.

The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.