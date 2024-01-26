Watch CBS News
Suspicious package found inside Walmart in Panorama City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at Walmart
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at Walmart 01:16

A bomb squad was called to a Walmart in Panorama City after a suspicious package was reported to LAPD early Friday.

The Walmart, located at 8333 Van Nuys Blvd, closed around 11 p.m. and the package was noticed just after 12 a.m.

Crews investigated the scene throughout the night before it was cleared 6 hours later.

It is unknown who reported the package or how the package ended up inside the Walmart.

The Walmart reopened at 6 a.m. and will be having normal business hours.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 7:10 AM PST

