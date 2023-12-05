Suspicious package delivered to LA County immigration office

A suspicious package closed off the area around a federal immigration office in Los Angeles County.

It happened in the 19800 block of Prairie Street at about 10:50 a.m. and continued well into the afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The offices were locked down as federal and local authorities investigated the suspicious delivery which contained a keyboard. It caused concern because of how it was packaged.

As the meticulous investigation continued, law enforcement evacuated some buildings in the area. After several hours, the bomb squad members cleared the package and lifted the lockdown.