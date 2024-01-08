Watch CBS News
"Suspicious items" found in unattended bag prompts evacuations at LAX

An unattended bag with "suspicious items" prompted evacuations at the Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning.

There was police activity at Terminal 3, impacting traffic at the upper level into the Central Terminal area as crews investigated the scene, according to the LA Airport Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 11:03 AM PST

