Suspicious item shuts down terminal 3 at LAX, causes massive traffic jam
Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport have closed the upper departure level at LAX due to a suspicious item found in terminal 3.
Traffic is being redirected to the lower arrival level but traffic is still heavily backed up.
CBSLA has learned that travelers and employees have been removed from the ticketing area of terminal 3 but it's unclear if the entire terminal was evacuated.
A bomb squad has arrived to the scene and will be investigating the scene, which will inevitably continue to cause delays for incoming and outgoing travelers.
At 11:46 pm on Sunday, the airport announced on its Twitter page that it was determined safe to open terminal 3 once again after police conducted its investigation.
