Suspicious death of 59-year-old Long Beach man ruled a homicide; investigation underway

Investigators have ruled the death of a 59-year-old Long Beach man as a homicide after he was found dead on Wednesday afternoon last week.

Officers found Anthony Mercy dead in the 1900 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to Long Beach Police Department.

During their preliminary investigation, Mercy's cause of death was undetermined, but on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner indicated that the result was a homicide.

Investigators learned that he had been involved in a dispute or altercation on Tuesday, near 14th Street and Seaside Park.

They are searching for additional information in the case and ask anyone who many know something to contact them at (562) 570-7244.