Suspensions issued after bench-clearing brawl between high school baseball teams in Norwalk

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District has suspended the high school baseball players that were involved in a bench-clearing brawl during a game.

The fight involved Norwalk and Mayfair High Schools as the two vied for the league title. While Norwalk captured the all-important win, the game ended in an ugly way after a Norwalk player brought out a broom and swept home plate. According to Fred Robledo, Sports Editor at Southern California News Group, the team had won both games in the series "sweeping" Mayfair.

The apparent taunt outraged parents and preceded the full-on fight.

"You saw a coach from Mayfair, I believe swinging at some players," said Robledo. "You saw a parent come out at one point holding a bat."

As a result, the players involved in the fight will be suspended from baseball for three games and will also be suspended from school.

School officials said they do not condone the actions of their baseball team and the "actions of the players do not reflect the culture of the Lancer baseball team nor of Norwalk High School."

"To their credit, the players involved in the incident have been forthcoming and have expressed their sincere regret and remorse," said school officials.