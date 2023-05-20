Suspects shoot 4 people downtown LA and flee in vehicle

Four people are in stable condition after an early Saturday morning shooting. The Los Angeles Police Department said three of the victims are men between the ages of 25 to 30 and the fourth victim is a homeless woman in her 40s.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to calls of shots fired in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard. They found four victims on the floor of the Glo Apartment complex's mailroom. All four victims were transported to hospitals and are said to be in stable condition.

LAPD said a group of suspects, four male Hispanics, opened fire on the group.

It's reported that a white BMW SUV could be the suspect vehicle of interest.

Investigators are working to identify and find the suspects, as there are reportedly surveillance cameras located throughout the area.

This story has been updated with victims in stable, not critical condition, and that there are four suspects, not one.