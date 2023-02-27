Thieves crash into Newport Beach Louis Vuitton store, steal $100,000 worth of merchandise

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly driving multiple vehicles into a Louis Vuitton store Saturday and stealing $100,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

It happened around 3:46 a.m. at the Louis Vuitton store in the 600 block of Newport Center Drive. According to the authorities, the suspects smashed through the store windows and stole the merchandise.

Officers said they responded to the scene and witnessed the alleged thieves getting into a third vehicle. The suspects sped onto the freeway, and the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspects were reportedly throwing merchandise out the door. The chase ended when four people bailed out of the car.

Two people were arrested, Ahmad Rahmaan, 26, of Los Angeles, and Tylishe Bell, 28, of Los Angeles. Officers said they are facing the possible charges of commercial burglary, conspiracy, and felony evading.

Two other people are outstanding. There is no suspect description at this time.

The Newport Beach Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (949) 644-3717.