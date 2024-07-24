Watch CBS News
Suspects arrested for allegedly robbing a Secret Service agent at gunpoint during Biden trip

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police in Orange County arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a Secret Service agent at gunpoint during President Joe Biden's trip to Southern California last month. 

The alleged armed robbery happened a little after 9:35 p.m. on June 15 as the agent drove through the Tustin Fields neighborhood following a work assignment, according to the Tustin Police Department. The Secret Service member fired his weapon during the incident, but investigators were unsure if he hit any of the suspects. 

A source from CBS News said the officer worked in a support capacity during Biden's California trip. He was off-duty during the robbery and was not part of the President's protective detail. 

Tustin investigators found some of the agent's belongings nearby. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

