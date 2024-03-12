Suspected under the influence driver with 4 prior DUI's arrested for fatal Orange hit-and-run

A pedestrian crossing the street in Orange just before noon Tuesday was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who was found a short time later and arrested on multiple charges including suspected Driving Under the Influence.

Jonathan Lopez, 31, of Orange, was arrested for allegedly hitting the pedestrian in the street as they crossed outside of a crosswalk on North Tustin Street near Palm Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was also arrested for leading police on a pursuit. About 10 minutes after the pedestrian was struck, a detective with the Orange Police Department spotted the suspect's Toyota on the road with significant front-end damage. The driver led the detective on a brief pursuit as he initially refused to pull over.

According to police, Lopez has four prior DUI convictions over the past 10 years. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, leading police on a chase and vehicular homicide.