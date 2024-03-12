Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected under the influence driver with 4 prior DUI's arrested for fatal Orange hit-and-run

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian crossing the street in Orange just before noon Tuesday was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who was found a short time later and arrested on multiple charges including suspected Driving Under the Influence. 

Jonathan Lopez, 31, of Orange, was arrested for allegedly hitting the pedestrian in the street as they crossed outside of a crosswalk on North Tustin Street near Palm Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lopez was also arrested for leading police on a pursuit. About 10 minutes after the pedestrian was struck, a detective with the Orange Police Department spotted the suspect's Toyota on the road with significant front-end damage. The driver led the detective on a brief pursuit as he initially refused to pull over.

According to police, Lopez has four prior DUI convictions over the past 10 years. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, leading police on a chase and vehicular homicide.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 3:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.