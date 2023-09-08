87-year-old woman killed after hit by suspected DUI driver in Slymar

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after he hit and killed an 87-year-old woman as she was exiting her parked vehicle in Slymar.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 14000 block of Foothills Boulevard.

Authorities said the suspect was driving northbound on Foothill Boulevard when he hit two pedestrians getting out of a parked vehicle. The man then kept driving down Foothill and hit five other cars parked on the street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one later died. The other is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked for murder and driving under the influence. The man also has one prior DUI arrest.