Suspected DUI driver arrested following pursuit ending in crash on I-605 in Pico Rivera

A brief pursuit with a suspected DUI driver came to a crashing end late Friday evening, when the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles, including a gasoline tanker, on I-605 in Pico Rivera.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began just before 10:45 p.m. in the city of Compton when they witnessed the suspect driving recklessly. After briefly chasing the suspect, deputies reported calling the pursuit off as the suspect continued to flee through Lynwood on the 105 Freeway near Alameda Street.

California Highway Patrol officers then took over the chase.

The suspect led officers through Paramount and Bellflower before transitioning onto northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway., where he crashed into three vehicles, including a gasoline tanker.

Authorities arrested the suspect and a passenger in the vehicle after they came to stop outside of the Denny's on Slauson Avenue.

There was no information provided on the suspect's identity.

With the wreckage of the three uninvolved vehicles remaining on I-605, traffic could be seen backed up for miles.