Suspected DUI driver arrested after driving into vacant house in Anaheim

A man suspected for driving under the influence when he crashed into a building in Anaheim was arrested Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on Orange Grove Avenue, when the man, suggested to be in his 40s, drove through the front glass facade of a vacant and unoccupied building.

He reportedly attempted to flee from the scene, speeding away before he was stopped at Orangegrove Avenue and Dupont Drive by Anaheim Police Department officers.

No one was injured in the incident, though the building did sustain moderate damage, according to Sergeant Shane Carringer.