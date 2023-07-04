Suspected DUI driver arrested after collision on 71 FWY leaves 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Pomona

Authorities have arrested a suspected DUI driver who allegedly caused a grisly crash on the 71 Freeway late Sunday evening in Pomona, killing one person and leaving four others hospitalized.

The crash is said to have occurred at around 10 p.m. on both northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Rio Rancho Road, where Pomona Police Department officers dispatched to the scene located a flatbed tow truck that had been hit by another vehicle.

"They discovered the flatbed tow truck traveling northbound on SR-71 had been struck by another vehicle, causing the tow truck to jump the center divider into oncoming southbound traffic," said a statement from Pomona police.

After the two truck hurtled over the divider, it collided with a minivan that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene say that four others were hospitalized for treatment on injuries of varying status.

Mark Shoemate, a 33-year-old Aliso Viejo man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly triggering the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (909) 802-7741.