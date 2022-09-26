Suspected drunk driver crashes through concrete wall, narrowly missing Pomona home

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing through a concrete wall and just barely missing a house in Pomona.

The crash happened just before midnight at a home in the 600 block of Gleneagles Avenue, at Orange Grove. Police and firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Prius had crashed through a concrete wall and landed in the backyard of a home, coming to a stop just 10 feet from a rear bedroom.

(credit: CBS)

The Prius suffered heavy front-end damage. The Prius did not hit the home, but bricks that flew from the concrete wall damaged a back room window.

The driver was not hurt. But officers had him undergo a sobriety test at the scene, and the driver appeared to struggle with his balance.

The driver was taken away in handcuffs. Police did not release his name.