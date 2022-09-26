Watch CBS News
Suspected drunk driver crashes through concrete wall, narrowly missing Pomona home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Suspected DUI driver smashes through concrete wall in Pomona
Suspected DUI driver smashes through concrete wall in Pomona 00:27

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing through a concrete wall and just barely missing a house in Pomona.

The crash happened just before midnight at a home in the 600 block of Gleneagles Avenue, at Orange Grove. Police and firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Prius had crashed through a concrete wall and landed in the backyard of a home, coming to a stop just 10 feet from a rear bedroom.

pomona-dui-into-house.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The Prius suffered heavy front-end damage. The Prius did not hit the home, but bricks that flew from the concrete wall damaged a back room window.

The driver was not hurt. But officers had him undergo a sobriety test at the scene, and the driver appeared to struggle with his balance.

The driver was taken away in handcuffs. Police did not release his name.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

