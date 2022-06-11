Suspect with prior DUI convictions arrested after driving drunk and killing a woman

A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three.

"This suspect's four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior," Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. "Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on."

The collision happened on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. Rialto Police said Richard Madrid, 38, was driving northbound on Riverside Avenue at a high rate of speed when he collided with another vehicle. Police believe Madrid, who had four prior DUI-related convictions, was driving drunk.

"He looked pretty drunk to me," said good samaritan Christopher Agudo. "He couldn't stand up on his two feet. Police ended up telling him to sit on the curb."

The passenger was Pricilla Hernandez. The driver of her vehicle, Juan Cordova, was seriously injured but remains in stable condition.

"I come running out from my house to help the driver out," said Agudo. "Then I [saw] the passenger, she was slumped over. I knew it didn't look good."

Hernandez, a mother of three, died at a nearby hospital.

"She was just an amazing mother to them," said Hernandez's brother Eric Lopez. "Now they're all lost. We're just as a family trying to come around and try to be there."

Authorities transported Madrid after he sustained minor injuries. Police charged him for murder after he was discharged.

"I just think drivers like that shouldn't be allowed to be behind the wheel anymore," said Agundo. "Obviously they haven't learned their lesson."

Madrid is being held on a bail of $1 million. He will appear in court on Monday.

"It took him to kill someone to actually have some type of consequence to his actions," said Lopez. "It's hurtful to see these kinds of things happen because of the laws California has."