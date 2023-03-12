Suspect allegedly armed with metal steel bar killed in Oxnard police shooting

A 60-year-old Oxnard resident died following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The incident unfolded as officers were conducting a DUI investigation in the 100 block of West Fourth Street around 6 a.m. Sunday. There, the suspect who was not the subject of that probe allegedly ran toward officers with a metal steel bar.

As a result, police gave verbal commands to put the bar down. The suspect then allegedly continued to advance toward officers in a threatening manner, police said.

"Two of the police officers drew their department issued tasers, and one police officer drew his service weapon. The suspect advanced to within just a few feet of one of the police officers, prompting the officer involved shooting," Oxnard police said in a news release.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident was asked to call Det. Meagan Tobey at (805) 385-7755.