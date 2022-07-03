Watch CBS News
Suspect with gun shot by police officers in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Breaking News: Officer involved shooting in South LA
Breaking News: Officer involved shooting in South LA 00:31

An investigation is underway tonight following an officer involved shooting in South Central. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 36th Place and Main Street around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday due to a man that was disturbing the peace and was also carrying a gun. 

It's unclear what exactly took place before officers opened fire or if the suspect shot at officers.

There is no update at this moment on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured, according to LAPD.  

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

