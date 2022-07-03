Suspect with gun shot by police officers in South LA

An investigation is underway tonight following an officer involved shooting in South Central.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 36th Place and Main Street around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday due to a man that was disturbing the peace and was also carrying a gun.

It's unclear what exactly took place before officers opened fire or if the suspect shot at officers.

There is no update at this moment on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured, according to LAPD.