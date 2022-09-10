Suspect wanted for suspicion of attempted murder arrested

A Santa Ana man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault on a 19-year-old girl has been arrested.

Eric Yiovani Oliveros-Chavez, who is 23-years-old, was arrested by Santa Ana PD's special crimes section detectives on Friday after authorities identified him as the suspect responsible for a sexually motivated attempted murder on Sept. 8.

He was booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sexual act, according to Santa Ana PD. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Santa Ana PD apprehended Oliveros-Chavez after he exited a bus on the 600 block of South Harbor Boulevard.

After identifying that Oliveros-Chavez worked at a local restaurant and took the bus to work, detectives went undercover on the same bus route.

When the undercover detective identified the suspect on the bus, Santa Ana PD swarmed in to take Oliveros-Chavez into custody after he got off the bus.

Santa Ana PD identified the suspect by noticing he was wearing the same Raiders hat that he previously wore in surveillance video.

Authorities believe that there are additional victims who have been attacked by Oliveros-Chavez. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Miller at 714-245-8363 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.