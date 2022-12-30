Suspect wanted for shooting 3 people in Banning; 2 dead, 1 wounded

Dorian Alexander Francisco Banning Police

A 22-year-old man suspected of shooting three people near Interstate 10 in Banning Wednesday afternoon remained at large Friday. Two victims died and the third was wounded.

Banning resident Dorian Alexander Francisco allegedly shot two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue, less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.

The agency did not provide information on the possible circumstances, or a motive, saying only that the victims were part of a group gathered at the location.

Witnesses called 911 to report the shooting.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley with life-threatening wounds. The woman died at the hospital Wednesday night, according to police. The third victim was listed in stable condition Friday.

The victims were not identified.

Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Dorian Francisco as the alleged perpetrator.

He is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. A recent photograph showed him sporting facial hair with partial growth. No clothing description was available.

Police said that the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Banning Police at (951) 922-3170.