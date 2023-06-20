Suspect uses iron stove top to stab woman, strike man in Porter Ranch

Police in standoff with suspect accused of stabbing a woman with an iron stove top

A suspect refused to surrender to police after allegedly stabbing a woman and striking another man with an iron stove top.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were originally called to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon at about 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s suffering from a stab wound and a man in his 50s suffering from a contusion.

Police believe that the suspect used an iron stove stop in both attacks.

Later, the suspect barricaded himself inside of a nearby home. Police believe the suspect has easy access to weapons inside the home and may be suffering from mental health issues.

LAPD has called in for negotiators as the standoff continues.

The condition of the two victims remains unclear.