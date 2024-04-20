Suspect sought in Lancaster hit-and-run that left 46-year-old man dead

Detectives are searching for a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster earlier in April.

LASD bulletin seeking information on the deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster on April 11. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

It happened in the 16200 block of Valeport Avenue, near the intersection of 162nd Street East and Avenue O, on April 11, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find 26-year-old Louie Martin Cervantes dead at the scene after he was hit by a vehicle.

During the court of their investigation, they were able to determine that a woman known as Erica is a person of interest. She is being sought for questioning as they believe she was the driver of the truck that struck Cervantes.

The vehicle of interest is a blue/green lifted pickup truck, a 2001 Ford F350, with the California license plate 06465A3.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.