Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Suspect information and motive were not available.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.