Suspect shot, killed by police in Simi Valley after opening fire on officers

An armed man and possible murder suspect was shot and killed by police in Simi Valley Thursday night after opening fire on officers, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. near a Shell Station at the intersection of 1st Street and East Los Angeles Avenue.

According to Simi Valley police, officers responded to call about a possible murder suspect in the area and arrived to find a man matching his description.

When two officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, police said.

They returned fire and he was struck. He died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released.

No officers were hurt.