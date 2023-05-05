Suspect shot dead by LAPD after pursuit downtown Los Angeles, two suspects still at large

A suspect was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in a confrontation that followed a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Friday near a freeway overpass in the area of 16th Street and Maple Avenue, just north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two other suspects remain at large.

Officers began pursuing the three suspects in a vehicle shortly after midnight near Manchester and the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway. LAPD said officers noticed one of the suspects had a handgun inside the vehicle.

The suspects got on the freeway, with the driver traveling at high rates of speed before transitioning to the eastbound 10 Freeway, then exiting at Maple and ultimately bailing out of the vehicle, police said.

The officers began chasing the suspects on foot and at some point two officers opened fire on one of the men, striking him multiple times. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the LAPD. It was unclear if the suspect was armed or opened fire on the officers.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the closure of the Maple Avenue offramp from the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles due to the invetsigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.