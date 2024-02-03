Watch CBS News
Suspect shot by LAPD officers near Skid Row

By Danielle Radin

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and wounded a suspect near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Towne Avenue, west of South Central Avenue, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The officers were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, Madison said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, the officer said, but the person's condition was not available.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 5:01 PM PST

