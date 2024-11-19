Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach police officer hospitalized after shootout with suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Long Beach police officer hospitalized with gunshot wound
Long Beach police officer hospitalized with gunshot wound 01:02

The Long Beach Police Department alerted drivers to avoid Atlantic Avenue between 52nd Street and Market Street after an officer was shot along the roadway. 

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. after officers investigated a report of a suspicious man.

The suspect died after police returned fire. The officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm. Police did not release the officer's condition. 

Both directions of Atlantic Avenue have been closed as investigators canvass the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.