Long Beach police officer hospitalized after shootout with suspect
The Long Beach Police Department alerted drivers to avoid Atlantic Avenue between 52nd Street and Market Street after an officer was shot along the roadway.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. after officers investigated a report of a suspicious man.
The suspect died after police returned fire. The officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm. Police did not release the officer's condition.
Both directions of Atlantic Avenue have been closed as investigators canvass the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.