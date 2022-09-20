Suspect shoots at officers after a brief pursuit

A suspect opened fire on police after a brief pursuit.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers in San Pedro began chasing the suspect after learning that the driver's vehicle was reportedly stolen. After jumping out of the vehicle and shooting at police, the suspect ran into a tunnel under the 110 freeway near Sepulveda Boulevard.

Shortly after, police apprehended the suspect but have not found the weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.