Suspect shoots at Angeles National Forest employees near Azusa

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deputies have detained an armed suspect accused of shooting at Angeles National Forest employees.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three Department of Forestry workers called deputies at about 11:40 a.m. after being shot at oin the East Fork San Gabriel riverbed near Burro Canyon. 

Because of the density of the Angeles National Forest, the department sent a helicopter-borne team to the area. The team detained an armed suspect at about 12:55 p.m., almost an hour after the first call. 

No one was wounded in the shooting and LASD is working to determine the motive. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

