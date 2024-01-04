Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect runs into Malibu hillside after allegedly causing high-speed crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies search Malibu hills for hit-and-run driver after high-speed crash
Deputies search Malibu hills for hit-and-run driver after high-speed crash 01:23

Los Angeles County deputies canvassed the Malibu hillside to search for a hit-and-run driver that allegedly caused a high-speed crash along Pacific Coast Highway.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. when a car traveling at a very high rate of speed crashed into another car, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies said the driver that allegedly caused the crash ditched his car and ran up into the nearby hills. The department called in the help of their search and rescue teams to try to locate the driver because they were concerned about his injuries. 

The collision mangled the front of one car, nearly completely destroying the engine block. It caused authorities to close part of the roadway. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:32 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.