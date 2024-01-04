Suspect runs into Malibu hillside after allegedly causing high-speed crash

Los Angeles County deputies canvassed the Malibu hillside to search for a hit-and-run driver that allegedly caused a high-speed crash along Pacific Coast Highway.

It happened at about 6:40 p.m. when a car traveling at a very high rate of speed crashed into another car, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said the driver that allegedly caused the crash ditched his car and ran up into the nearby hills. The department called in the help of their search and rescue teams to try to locate the driver because they were concerned about his injuries.

The collision mangled the front of one car, nearly completely destroying the engine block. It caused authorities to close part of the roadway.