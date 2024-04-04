Burglary suspect arrested after barricading for hours near USC

Police were responding Thursday to a barricaded suspect near the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD officers said they went to the 700 block of West 30th Street, one block west of Figueroa Street, around 6 p.m. to a report of a burglary suspect who was arrested at the location but later returned to the area barricading himself.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:35 p.m. to investigate and extinguish a fire in a two-story craftsman-style home with visible smoke.

``The smoke seen at first has now ceased and dissipated without LAFD involvement," LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Around 11 p.m. the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.