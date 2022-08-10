Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene.

The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the officers, who are also reportedly members of the LA Impact Task Force, did not exchange fire with the suspect.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene where they treated one patient who did not require medical transport.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear during the early stages of the investigation.

LA Impact Task Force is a compilation of officers from various agencies throughout Southern California, with the intention of investigating "major crimes, with an emphasis on dismantling mid to major level drug trafficking organizations," according to the California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.